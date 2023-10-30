NFL Rumors: One trade 6 contenders need to make at deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and these six contenders need to make a move for a stronger second-half push.
NFL Rumors: Bills trade for Giants CB Adoree Jackson
To say that it's not been a pretty 5-3 start for the Buffalo Bills would be quite the understatement.
There's no question that the offense behind Josh Allen -- and the quarterback himself -- has been a bit erratic at times. However, the defense has matched that, specially since the loss of star cornerback Tre'Davious White.
It's been four games since White was injured and the results for the Bills defense have been concerning. They shut down the hapless Giants, but gave up 25 in a loss to the Jaguars, 29 in a loss to the Patriots, and even 18 to Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, even in a win.
This Buffalo secondary has grown incredibly thin, and that's something that GM Brandon Beane needs to address at the deadline. Luckily, right down the road, the New York Giants appear to be selling.
After trading Williams to Seattle, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported that the Giants roster is garnering a lot of trade interest. One player who would be on the Bills' radar is 28-year-old cornerback Adoree Jackson, in the final year of his contract with the G-Men.
Jackson has not been a perfect player in coverage but has remained solid with high-end athleticism. Buffalo could likely land him for cheap and deepen the cornerback room that was already thin with White on the field and has since been piecing things together as best as possible.