NFL Rumors: One trade 6 contenders need to make at deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and these six contenders need to make a move for a stronger second-half push.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins trade for Broncos IOL Quinn Meinerz
One could make the argument that the success of the Miami Dolphins offense this season has been in spite of the shortcomings on the offensive line. With Terron Armstead out injured yet again, Mike McDaniel has been forced to shuffle this group around quite often again this season and it has been an issue at certain times.
The fact of the matter is that there isn't a surplus of offensive line upgrades available on the trade market, especially ones that could be cheap for the Dolphins, who don't have much cap room and would prefer to not overextend the draft capital they have. However, one of the most likely sellers, the Denver Broncos, could offer a sneaky solid solution for Miami.
All indications are that the Broncos would be willing to trade virtually anyone on the roster who isn't Patrick Surtain II. That could potentially make someone like 2021 third-round pick Quinn Meinerz, who will be a free agent after the 2024 season, an asset they'd be willing to trade.
Meinerz has shown notable improvement throughout his young NFL career and has been one of the better run-blocking interior linemen in the league for Denver at right guard this season. For the Dolphins, though, Meinerz's background as a center and versatile piece would allow them to bring him into the room at a cheap-ish cost and put him where he fits best.
Not only could this help Miami contend in the log-jammed AFC this season, but would offer a cheap solution for the offensive line going into the 2024 campaign too, rather than paying up for a free agent option or drafting someone early.