NFL Rumors: One trade 6 contenders need to make at deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and these six contenders need to make a move for a stronger second-half push.
NFL Rumors: Eagles trade for Broncos LB Josey Jewell
Speaking of the class of the NFC, we know that the Philadelphia Eagles are in that consideration as a contender as well. And general manager Howie Roseman's track record tells us that, if any of these contenders is going to be aggressive at the trade deadline, it would likely be this franchise. Hell, we've already seem the Eagles pull off the biggest trade of the season so far, landing Kevin Byard from the Titans.
One area where the Eagles could look to make another move is at cornerback. The Bradley Roby injury has left an already thin secondary without one of its crucial players. And tht may be where they ultimately look. But linebacker is another spot where Philadelphia could and should be sniffing around at the deadline.
Nakobe Dean has been quite good in his second season but veteran Zach Cunningham or another vet in Nicholas Morrow has left a lot to be desired in the middle of the field. This linebacker corps, all told, is somewhat incomplete the way its currently constructed. Thus, the Eaglers are another team that could benefit from the Broncos fire sale.
Trading for a player like Josey Jewell, another trade candidate on an expiring contract, might not be a cure-all for the Eagles defense, but he's a player who could undoubtedly help the cause.
Jewell is a plus run defender, a great tackler, and better in coverage than you might expect, even if he's unspectacular. Comprising this linebacker room with Dean, Cunningham and Jewell as the top three, however, would give the Eagles a strong, versatile rotation of guys to work with, and they could likely make that deal at a reasonable trade price. That's the type of market they should be hunting in and Jewell might be the best option for what they need in the middle of the defense.