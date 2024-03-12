NFL Rumors: Aaron Jones refused to take another 'hometown discount' to retire with Packers
The Green Bay Packers didn't want to pay Aaron Jones, so he left.
The Green Bay Packers officially released Aaron Jones on Monday, a precursor to signing Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract. Jacobs can make up for $14.8 million in his first season with the Packers, but the rest of his contract is non-guaranteed. So, Green Bay is mitigating risk.
According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay made an offer to Jones — one year, less than $4 million with $2 million in incentives. Jones obviously declined and wound up with the Minnesota Vikings on a $6 million contract with $1 million in incentives.
So, Jones and the Packers fell victim to the world's great corruptive force: money. Jones didn't want to take another hometown discount, even if it means he can't retire with the Packers. That is his right. Green Bay played it cheap, then splurged on a much more expensive RB in Jacobs. The logic there is unclear, except that Green Bay is clearly banking on Jacobs vastly outperforming Jones in 2024.
Aaron Jones refused hometown discount from Packers before joining Vikings
There will be those who view Jones bolting for Green Bay's NFC North foes in Minnesota as a betrayal. Ultimately, it's the Packers' fault, though. Maybe not paying Jones is the right financial decision, but Jones has every right to seek the most money and an advantageous position elsewhere — even if it means linking up with the enemy.
What is most interesting is the philosophical debate from Green Bay's perspective. The Packers are going to be very good next season, but was this the right choice in a vacuum? Injuries limited Jones to 11 games in 2023, but he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and contributed amply through the air. He finished his abbreviated campaign with 889 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
Jacobs' received a greater volume of touches, but he averaged a drastically worse 3.5 yards per carry. There are other factors at play, such as o-line strength and scheme, but Jacobs simply did not run as effectively on a per-touch basis last season. Jones is the more accomplished pass-catcher, too, so Green Bay is really banking on Jacobs staying healthy and living up to his bell cow status.
Age is a factor — Jacobs is 26, Jones is 29 — but in terms of current ability, it's pretty close to a wash. Some of the indicators even favor Jones. Factor in the drastic disparity in price, with Jacobs making almost twice as much annually with three extra (non-guaranteed) years attached, and the Packers look a little silly.
Jones has dealt with more injuries than Jacobs, another strike against him, but he steps into a very favorable situation with Minnesota. Replacing Kirk Cousins with Sam Darnold (or a rookie) could force the Vikings to rely even more on the run game, with an excellent offensive line for Jones' benefit.
This has a chance to look bad for the Packers. Jacobs will produce next season, there's no doubt about it, but it's fair to question if he's worth twice the price as Jones. That is without even touching on the sentimental price of axing Jones from the roster after seven excellent seasons in Green Bay.