NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers had a direct hand in the Jets win over Eagles
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently hopped on the headset in Week 6's victory against the Eagles.
By Kristen Wong
Some downright zany things are happening in New York right now.
In Week 6, the Jets beat the previously undefeated Eagles, 20-14, with Zach Wilson under center.
34 days after tearing his Achilles, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen standing without crutches and throwing the football.
And apparently, Rodgers got a little play-calling in on Sunday, too. The veteran quarterback was reportedly given a headset for the game and was "an active voice giving suggestions to Jets coaches," according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Rodgers hopped onto the headset this past preseason, notably calling Zach Wilson's deep shot to Malik Taylor in the Hall of Fame Game against the Browns. This would be the first time he was helping the coaches do some play-calling in the regular season, and what a game it was.
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly helped with play-calling in Week 6 win vs. Eagles
Rosenblatt doesn't mention how involved Rodgers was or which specific plays Rodgers might have called. For all the audience knows, Rodgers' fingerprints could have been all over Wilson's impressive throws, from a few nice dots to Garret Wilson to his short-field passes to Tyler Conklin to sustain drives.
For Jets fans, news of Rodgers engaging in coaching duties should alleviate former concerns that the ex-Packers quarterback was going to retire following his Week 1 Achilles tear.
At age 39, Rodgers admittedly faces a steeper uphill battle than most, yet somehow, he's defied standard recovery timelines by being able to stand without crutches and even throw the football around at this stage of his rehab.
About a month ago, Rodgers underwent a "speed bridge" surgery meant to give him a shot at returning for the 2023 postseason (if the Jets make the playoffs). With a 3-3 record, and having just defeated the former NFC champs sans their top corners and other star players, the Jets -- and Coach Rodgers -- are riding an unbelievable high right now.
