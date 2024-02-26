NFL rumors: Andy Reid contract, QBs not throwing at Combine, Nico Collins extension
- Nico Collins open to extension talks with Texans
By Lior Lampert
NFL Rumors: Houston Texans WR Nico Collins open to extension talks
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins broke out in a big way in 2023, and the timing couldn’t be much more opportunistic.
In his first year with AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud under center, Collins set career-high marks across the board, forming one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterback-receiver tandems.
Following his impressive campaign with Houston, Collins has put the franchise in a position where they must make a critical decision on their ascending young wideout, who is eligible for an extension as of this offseason.
Are the Texans prepared to offer Collins a lucrative multi-year contract in line with his $22.9 million average salary according to Spotrac’s calculated market value? If so, Collins has stated his willingness to stay in Houston and continue building on their first divisional title and playoff appearance since 2019.
“Oh man, I would love that,” Collins said, per KPRC’s Texans’ insider Aaron Wilson. “I feel like that’s what everybody works for. I’m just going to let it come to me, whatever they decide, whatever they want to do. I’m going to let it ride… If they want to negotiate, we can,” he added.
Collins amassed 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, in just 15 games. He ranked third in the NFL in yards per target (11.9), seventh in yards per reception (16.2), and ninth in yards after catch (549).
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Collins is a prototypical X receiver who put it all together in what was a massive third-year breakout campaign and could be cashing in on his efforts soon.