NFL Rumors: Andy Reid defied Travis Kelce's wishes in Chiefs injury decision
Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Travis Kelce wanted to play, but Andy Reid said no.
By Mark Powell
Travis Kelce lobbied to play against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, but Andy Reid wouldn't have it. Kelce is imperative to the Chiefs long-term hopes, so Reid made the right decision in not starting his star tight end, despite his pleas to contribute to the Kansas City title defense right away.
Kansas City activated a tight end from the practice squad -- Matt Bushman -- this afternoon in a hint of what was to come. Kelce's injury is somewhere between a bone bruise and a hyperextended knee, depending on who you believe.
Bushman has only played in two prior games for Kansas City, both against the Raiders. Trying to fill in for Kelce will be a tough ask, even if only for a few downs.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wouldn't let Travis Kelce play
Give Travis Kelce some credit, he tried to play despite the injury. However, the Chiefs have greater goals than just winning a season-opening game against the Detroit Lions. KC are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year. That kind of success doesn't come overnight, as Reid understands more than most.
By going against Kelce's wishes, Reid thankfully does not put his grip on the Chiefs locker room at risk. All of the Chiefs players love and respect Reid, who is one of the best coaches in NFL history and gives them a say in the weekly gameplan, which is more than most coaches can say.
Kelce's effort is never to be questioned, but it's Week 1. In an 18-week campaign, this surely won't be the last time a vital member of the Kansas City roster is dealing with a rough injury.
KC will be very shorthanded, as Kelce and Chris Jones are both missing. Patrick Mahomes needs to put this team on his back yet again.