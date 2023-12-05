NFL Rumors: Bears already targeting Matt Eberflus’ replacement before firing him
The Chicago Bears reportedly have their eyes on a top assistant coach to potentially replace head coach Matt Eberflus.
By Scott Rogust
When it comes to win-loss records, the Chicago Bears are technically not the worst, but they are a bottom-five team in the league after Week 13. They are 4-8 on the year and have been on a roll entering Week 14, winning two of their last three games. Yet, they are on pace to hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft due to their acquisition of the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick.
It hasn't been a pretty season for the Bears overall. Head coach Matt Eberflus is not expected to be fired during this season, but his job will be under evaluation this upcoming offseason alongside general manager Ryan Poles, per The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini (subscription required). If the Bears were to move on from Eberflus, who would they be interested in replacing him with?
According to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Bears are "expected to have interest" in Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy.
Bears expected to have interest in Eric Bieniemy if they fire head coach Matt Eberflus
Bieniemy's name has been part of head coaching carousels, interviewing around 16 times, but he has never been hired to the top coaching spot. Despite being the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator during their successful years from 2018 until 2022, teams bypassed him. The hiring process came under question, especially after how some of the candidates hired ahead of him panned out.
After last season, where the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57, Bieniemy left Kansas City to join Ron Rivera's coaching staff in Washington. Quarterback Sam Howell has shown promise under Bieniemy, having the second-most passing yards in the NFL entering Week 14 (3,466). There is the fact that he has been sacked the most out of any quarterback in the league with 58, which can be attributed to the offensive line to an extent.
The Commanders have averaged 336.2 yards per game (16th) and 20.1 points per game (22nd) through the first 13 weeks of the season.
Chicago could very well hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would put them in a position to select one of the top quarterback prospects in college in USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. Having an offensive-minded coach would be beneficial if the Bears select one of those quarterbacks or keep Justin Fields.
If the Bears decide they are moving on from Eberflus, Bieniemy is a name to keep an eye on.