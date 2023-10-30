NFL Rumors: Bears-Chase Young trade, Chiefs trade buzz, Titans QB controversy
- Is a Tennessee Titans quarterback controversy brewing?
- The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to trade one of their wide receivers
- Are the Chicago Bears legitimate trade partners for Chase Young?
NFL Rumors: Chiefs wide receiver is looking for a trade elsewhere
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a lengthy streak come to an end this weekend. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost 24-9 to the rival Denver Broncos, thus ending a 16-game winning streak they had in the head-to-head series. There were areas of concern in the loss, most notably at the wide receiver position. Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore had notably drops in the game, with the latter's being in the end zone to potentially cut into the Broncos' lead.
While Chiefs fans are looking for the team to find some additional help, there is one who wants out of Kansas City.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs and Richie James are "exploring trade possibilities." Fowler notes that James "appears the odd man out" after the team acquired Mecole Hardman from the New York Jets.
James had played just two games with the Chiefs this season and had been placed on the injured reserve ever since due to a knee injury suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In those two games, James caught one of three targets for six yards.
The Chiefs are still sitting atop the AFC with a 6-2 record, and making an impactful trade would make sense. The thing is, they don't have much draft capital (five picks in 2024) at their disposal to make such a move. Maybe they do try to bring in a wide receiver on the cheap, but one thing is for certain, and that's they are exploring options to move James elsewhere.