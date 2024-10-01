Grade the trade: This Bears-Chiefs swap would make everyone happy
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't looked good this season, despite winning all four of their games to this point. They're set to miss Isaiah Pacheco and Hollywood Brown for the foreseeable future. Rashee Rice's season hangs in the balance after a scary knee injury. Travis Kelce hasn't looked great in a limited sample size of four games.
The Chicago Bears are struggling to protect Caleb Williams. They're also struggling to create push in the run game, resulting in more negative rushing plays than they would like to see in a typical four-game stretch. They built their offense for Caleb Williams when they drafted him, but it's like they forgot how important the offensive line was.
But one member of the Bears media has pitched a trade that could help both the Bears and the Chiefs win this year. It's quite an intriguing trade proposal.
NFL Trade Grade: Hypothetical Chiefs-Bears trade helps both teams this season
Here's the trade from Just Another Year Chicago host, Nic Roti:
The Bears would send offseason acquisition Keenan Allen and running back Khalil Herbert to the Chiefs in exchange for standout guard, Trey Smith. From a pure value standpoint, this deal would likely go through, but let's look a little deeper.
Chiefs trade grade: B+
This is a tough trade to analyze for the Chiefs. Their number one offensive goal, besides scoring points, is to keep Mahomes healthy and upright. This comes from having a sturdy, strong offensive line. Trey Smith is a huge piece to that puzzle for them.
But the value that the Chiefs would get in return would be too much to pass up.
The Chiefs would acquire Keenan Allen, who's one year removed from a 108-catch, 1,243-yard, seven-touchdown season with the Chargers. He's still talented, despite being in year 11 in the NFL. Allen is certainly a better option than what the Chiefs have behind Xavier Worthy in their wide receiver room.
Khalil Herbert isn't the level of RB1 that you can run an offense through, but he would certainly help the Chiefs offense. Carson Steele is a cool story, but he's not ready to be an NFL running back. Kareem Hunt is back in Kansas City, but he's not the caliber of running back that the Chiefs want taking all the touches. Herbert and Hunt would be a perfect running back by committee in Kansas City.
Bears trade grade: A-
As for the Bears, this deal would push them more in the offensive direction that they should have focused on this offseason.
It's fun to build an offense around the skill positions, but Caleb Williams and De'Andre Swift need better blocking if the Bears want to make any sort of splash this season.
Keenan Allen was a fun addition, but DJ Moore and Rome Odunze is a solid wide receiver duo, even without Allen. Swift and Roschon Johnson take up about all of the Bears' running back reps. Losing Herbert wouldn't be a big deal for this offense.
The Bears get immediately better, as well as being better set for the future with this deal.