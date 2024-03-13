NFL Rumors: Bears involvement in Bo Nix’s depressing pro day adds further confusion
The Chicago Bears were in attendance for Oregon's Pro Day, headlined by quarterback Bo Nix, on Tuesday. Here's why you shouldn't look too far into it.
By Scott Rogust
NFL free agency is underway, with quarterbacks being signed across the league. The focus is on the Chicago Bears who hold the No. 1 overall pick and have quarterback Justin Fields on the roster. Thus far, there has been no movement from the Bears that indicates what direction they are going in. Quarterback-needy teams have already signed free agents, leaving Fields with no feasible landing spots.
This week, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Bears haven't actively shopped Fields to teams, because they are still evaluating whether to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. The Bears, simply put, are doing their due diligence.
On Tuesday, a day after the NFL free agency negotiation window opened, the Oregon Ducks held their Pro Day for all players in the 2024 draft class. One of the top prospects participating in the Pro Day was quarterback Bo Nix, who was looking to raise his stock as a first-round quarterback.
The thing is, there were no general managers in attendance, per The MMQB's Albert Breer. But there was one head coach there in person -- Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, who had a sizable contingent.
No NFL GMs were in attendance for Bo Nix's Pro Day, but Bears were there
When looking at Nix's draft stock, he is likely in contention to be the fifth quarterback taken off the board. Williams is likely the first quarterback selected, while LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will be drafted afterward in some order. Even though Nix is competing for QB5, he could very well be a first-round pick, regardless, especially if he were to impress teams.
But, as NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah points out, the fact that no general managers or coaches were in attendance to see Nix isn't a cause for concern. Quarterback-needy teams will bring in the top prospects for private workouts.
As for the Bears, they happened to be watching Nix perform with his teammates during the Pro Day. Does that mean they are seriously considering taking him? No. But they are doing their due diligence.
Nix wasn't the only player the Bears could feasibly take in the NFL Draft. Courtney Cronin of ESPN noted that the Bears would look at Nix, but they were focused on Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Cronin called Jackson-Powers "a draw" and an option for the Bears if they were to trade back from the No. 9 spot in the first-round. Jackson-Powers is projected to go in the first-round of the NFL Draft, and there are plenty of teams in need of a center.
Wide receiver Troy Franklin also took part in Oregon's Pro Day. Franklin is ranked as a Top 50 prospect in the 2024 class by many outlets and experts. Considering how deep the wide receiver class is, Franklin could be selected on Day 2. The Bears could potentially be a team to draft him.
It's never a bad thing to evaluate all of the prospects when you are attending a Pro Day for one player in particular. That's what the Bears did in Eugene.
As for Nix's draft stock, he will likely receive private workout invites from interested teams. So, no need to panic.