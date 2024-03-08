NFL Rumors: Bears might have miserable time trying to find a buyer for Justin Fields
A former failed NFL general manager believes the Chicago Bears will have trouble finding a buyer for QB Justin Fields
It's difficult to give Michael Lombardi's words much credit. That includes his latest drivel on the Chicago Bears and current quarterback Justin Fields. The former NFL GM decided he had to speak on the current state of affairs with Chicago potentially looking to trade Fields before selecting USC's Caleb Williams.
You can't find a team. Interesting. That's like Stephen A. Smith saying he can throw a good first pitch, and we all know how that turned out. But back to Lombardi for a second, wasn't this the same guy who attacked Antonio Pierce by asking him to "shut up"? Wasn't this Lombardi the same individual who as a GM in Cleveland considered by Browns fans amongst the worst they ever had?
Trading Trent Richardson for a first (not bad) round pick and then the pick ultimately lands up as Johnny Manziel? How about drafting Barkevious Mingo instead of Eric Reid, Kyle Long, or DeAndre Hopkins. How about a little history lesson back in 1995 when Lombardi famously overruled a young Bill Belichick in 1995 when the future Super Bowl-winning coach wanted to draft future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and instead went with Craig Powell, whose career was a complete disaster?
NFL Rumors: Former NFL GM believes the Justin Fields market isn't as high as the Bears want it to be
Forgive us for not listening to Michael Lombardi's words given that the resume is severely lacking. Having said that, the Bears have seen the interest in Fields slightly decline from what it once was, but that doesn't mean there isn't interest. A first-round pick is clearly off the table, but a second-round pick or even a high third-rounder is still achievable (subscription required) according to reports.
The best thing general manager Ryan Poles can do is find the mute button and stick it on Lombardi. It is on Poles to make the decisions that are best for the team and not follow the opinions of on-air personalities who love to hear themselves talk. Justin Fields does have value, and at this point, the Bears need all the draft capital they can get, even if that means trading Fields and other players as well.
Free agency is approaching and the NFL Draft will soon follow. The Bears have a decision to make and need to do the best they can to get the most value. Poles has said that he wants to do right by Fields. Eventually, a suitor will pop up and Chicago will take that deal, despite what Michael Lombardi supposedly believes.