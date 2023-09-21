NFL Rumors: Bears repair broken locker room by signing worst QB in football
The Chicago Bears locker room is a mess, especially after Justin Fields blamed the coaching staff for a poor offensive display this week. Is Nate Peterman the answer?
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears need plenty of help, but we're not sure it should come in the form of Nate Peterman, a career backup QB who has some of the worst regular-season performances in football history. Chicago signed Peterman to its 53-man roster on Thursday.
Fields had some bold comments on Wednesday, suggesting that the coaching staff was holding him back. It should be noted that Fields quickly backtracked just hours later in another round of questions with the media.
"I just think that you're fed a lot of information at a point in time and you're trying to think about that info when you're playing, it doesn't make you play like yourself," said Fields. "You're trying to process so much information to where it's like, if I just simplified it in my mind I would have did this...I saw a few plays on Sunday to where if I was playing like my old self, we would have had a positive play. There would have been a few more third-down conversions. I think that's the biggest thing for me, it's just playing the game I know how to play it, how I've been playing it my whole life. So that's what I've got to get back to doing."
Those are rather large comments made by Fields, a player Chicago has invested their entire future in.
NFL Rumors: Why did the Bears sign Nate Peterman?
Chicago lacks depth at the quarterback spot, which is likely why they signed the veteran Peterman. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is the current backup, and adding Peterman to the roster ensures they'll have someone behind Bagent should both players go down.
Peterman also brings a veteran mind to the QB room, something Fields could use right now. Seemingly every move he makes is the wrong one, including speaking with the media about his grievances.