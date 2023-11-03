NFL Rumors: Beast Mode coaching buzz, Bills' injury report shenanigans, and the real Dolphins MVP
- Here's a wild candidate for the Raiders HC position
- Bills make a funny but smart injury report designation
- Who's the real MVP on the Dolphins?
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch gets coaching endorsement from RGIII
Who wants to see Marshawn Lynch take on a head coaching position in the NFL? At least one NFL analyst does.
Robert Griffin III had a lofty idea following news of Josh McDaniels' firing: the Raiders should give Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch a call. Griffin noted that Lynch could improve morale by injecting the team with his signature "style and mentality" and help bring the team back to the "Raider Way." Build an experienced staff around him, and Lynch has a real possibility of thriving.
That's just one person's hot take. The rest of Twitter doesn't exactly agree with Griffin.
Griffin's endorsement of Lynch makes about as much sense as Jim Irsay's endorsement of Jeff Saturday last year. Turning former players into head coaches doesn't just happen with a snap of the fingers. The best head coaches typically have playing experience, but that's not what makes them truly great play-callers.
Throwing Lynch into the lion's den that is the Raiders' franchise feels like an impulsive move that carries much more risk than reward. There's a plethora of qualified and proven candidates out there, and Mark Davis likely won't bet it all on a former running back who would be thrust into the spotlight and tasked with a potential rebuild in Vegas.