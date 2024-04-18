NFL rumors: Belichick open to Cowboys, Eagles focused on CB, Seahawks new vibes
- Bill Belichick might be coaching the Dallas Cowboys soon.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are still looking for help in the secondary.
- The Seahawks have a new identity under a new head coach.
NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick may not stay off the sidelines for long, could find his way to Big D to lead the Cowboys
For Bill Belichick to not have a head coaching job in 2024 is a big shock to the football world, though some feel his old-school coaching style is outdated. However, he might not be out of a job for long, and his next destination, if it were to happen, would be very enticing.
In an article published by ESPN discussing Belichick's unsuccessful offseason, writers Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Jeremy Fowler report that the eight-time Super Bowl champion is currently considering a select group of teams as potential destinations for his return to coaching in 2025, one of them being the Dallas Cowboys.
Keep in mind, Mike McCarthy's contract runs out after this season, and despite what happened in the playoffs against Green Bay, owner Jerry Jones said that McCarthy would return to finish out his contract. Despite three consecutive 12-win seasons, the lack of postseason success is visible. Just imagine if Bill Belichick got his hands on some of the talent that currently exists on the Cowboys roster, the results would instantly change.
The Dallas defense has a well-known pass rusher by the name of Micah Parsons, and learning from Belichick would give Parsons more insight into how to be an excellent pass rusher. Additionally, the rest of the defense is extremely gifted, they just need some help from the offense. Though there are attractive pieces for Dallas, the consistency is lacking. If Belichick can do anything to make this offense work (meaning don't put two random coaches running the show), then prosperity can arise.
NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles leaving no stone unturned when searching for cornerbacks for their currently questionable secondary
Armed with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles enter this year's event with holes at key positions on their roster, notably the cornerback position. Though Jason Kelce retired, Cam Jurgens will likely move to center and a new guard will take over at the right guard spot. That kind of leverage is not in the secondary spot. But that could change.
NFL reporter James Palmer says the team hosted several top cornerbacks for visits ahead of this year's draft. Considering the position is largely top-heavy with Iowa's Cooper DeJean, Alabama's Terrion Arnold, Clemson's Nate Wiggins, and Toldeo's Quinyon Mitchell leading the way, the Eagles are not fooling around. Keep in mind, since 2002, when Philadelphia took Lito Sheppard No. 26 overall, the Birds have not taken a corner in Round 1.
That doesn't mean it has to be an absolute certainty that the team will go in that direction a week from now. Still, given how this league is pass-heavy, having good cornerbacks is a must. It's one of the "premium" positions that has a heavy emphasis placed on the shoulders. Additionally, with the Commanders and Giants likely to have new signal callers next season, especially Washington, the best thing to do is to make their life uncomfortable by having imposing cornerbacks.
Howie Roseman is one of the savviest general managers in the NFL. His track record speaks for itself. More often than not, the player he selects usually turns out to be a productive if not excellent player. How he feels about the cornerback position in this year's draft remains to be seen, but if the team has met with several of them including the top guys, then it's an indication that the CB position might be a primary target for the Bird Gang in a few days time.
NFL Rumors: Seattle Seahawks moving on from the Pete Carroll era with changes in the team and in the facility
While paying homage and appreciating greatness will be tolerated and appreciated, viewing it is a completely different matter. Just ask the Seattle Seahawks. According to defensive tackle Leonard Williams and Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson, changes have been made to the facility, including the removal of the basketball hoop inside the auditorium at Seahawks HQ.
If that wasn't enough, the wall that previously showed blown-up pictures of star players/famous moments from the Carroll era is empty. Images included Richard Sherman's tip against Michael Crabtree; Kam Chancellor's pick-six vs. Carolina; Pete Carroll and John Schneider and the late Paul Allen celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy, Russell Wilson teary-eyed after beating Green Bay in the NFC Title Game, etc. It's all gone.
Williams says it's an opportunity for this group of Seahawks to create their own identity as opposed to relying on the past. It's a good move for the team, although no one can argue that the Carroll tenure was, up to this point, the most successful era in Seattle history, highlighted by a Super Bowl XLVIII win over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 43-8. The Seahawks made it to another Super Bowl, but ... a pass was intercepted on the goal line.
It's a new day in Seattle, and Mike Macdonald has made it very clear that the past is the past and it's time to move forward. The good news for Seattle is that they have several young players who can form a strong core, and now it's on the new staff to add to that group and continue the winning ways. The NFL Draft is a week away, and the Seahawks, if they play their cards right, can acquire several players to help them compete with the 49ers in the division.