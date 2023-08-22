NFL Rumors: Belichick denies wanting Rodgers, Packers star returns, Bears catastrophe
Bill Belichick had a very Belichick-y answer on the Patriots' interest in Aaron Rodgers while NFC North rivals got injury news on opposite ends of the spectrum.
NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick denies Patriots' Aaron Rodgers interest
With Mac Jones's future uncertain at quarterback, the Patriots were one of the teams linked to Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
As we now know, Rodgers had eyes for the Jets and now he's in New York. But how close was he to wearing a Patriots jersey instead?
If you believe Bill Belichick, not very.
"There's a lot of conversations in the offseason between our personnel people and other executives," Belichick said on the Greg Hill Show when asked about an offseason report suggesting the Patriots contacted the Packers about Rodgers. "I don't know what [the report] was talking about. I personally didn't talk to the Packers about Aaron Rodgers."
Belichick is conveniently using his words there. The fact that he didn't personally talk to the Packers doesn't mean there wasn't legitimate interest from New England's side of things.
Another report suggested the Patriots made an offer to trade for Rodgers but the quarterback rejected New England as a destination. He was too focused on New York at that point.
Belichick's careful denial almost makes that report sound more legitimate.