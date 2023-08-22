NFL Rumors: Belichick denies wanting Rodgers, Packers star returns, Bears catastrophe
Bill Belichick had a very Belichick-y answer on the Patriots' interest in Aaron Rodgers while NFC North rivals got injury news on opposite ends of the spectrum.
NFL Rumors: Packers star Rashan Gary returns to practice
Rashan Gary was having a standout season for the Packers in 2022 before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 9. Ever since, Green Bay has been waiting patiently to get him back onto the practice field and then into the lineup.
On Tuesday, Gary cleared the last big hurdle to getting fully back: He participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time.
Gary returned to the practice field during training camp but he was limited to individual work until now. Having him out there during team drills with a couple of weeks until the regular season begins is a great sign. At this rate, he could be available to start Game 1.
Other Packers defenders may be even more excited about this development than fans.
"A healthy Rashan Gary is like Superman, in my opinion," cornerback Jaire Alexander told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "He makes my job easier, a whole lot easier."
Gary certainly makes the Packers pass rush more formidable. He had six sacks in eight games last year.