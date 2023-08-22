NFL Rumors: Belichick denies wanting Rodgers, Packers star returns, Bears catastrophe
Bill Belichick had a very Belichick-y answer on the Patriots' interest in Aaron Rodgers while NFC North rivals got injury news on opposite ends of the spectrum.
NFL Rumors: Key Bears lineman Teven Jenkins out with injury
The Packers enjoyed their injury news on Tuesday. The Bears didn't have the same kind of luck.
Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed that starting left guard Teven Jenkins is out with a "week-to-week" injury, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Sun-Times. Biggs further reported the lineman is expected to miss the start of the regular season and may not return until a month has passed.
Given the Bears' injury issues up front, that's a catastrophic development.
Jenkins is one of several projected Bears starters dealing with an injury.
Center Cody Whitehair picked up a hand injury last week and will now have to replace Jenkins at guard. Center Lucas Patrick is returning from an injury that's kept him out for two weeks as well.
Starting right guard Nate Davis has missed practice with an injury and is only just ramping up back to full action.
Then on Tuesday, first-round draft pick Darnell Wright suffered an ankle injury during practice.
So basically, left tackle Braxton Jones is the only starting Bears lineman who is currently healthy.
Justin Fields may be running for his life when the regular-season starts.