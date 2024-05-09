Brad Holmes just cost the Lions a lot of leverage in Jared Goff negotiations
By Lior Lampert
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes could not have picked a worse time to give a glowing review of his franchise quarterback, Jared Goff, amid contract negotiations.
After finishing second and third in the NFL in passing yards (9,013) and touchdowns (59) while guiding the Lions to their first playoff appearance since 2016, in addition to the first postseason victory since, divisional title, and conference championship since 1991, Goff is ready to break the bank, especially after Detroit made franchise cornerstones Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell the highest-paid players at their respective positions (albeit the former got surpassed by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown not too long afterward).
Now, addressing the quarterback is next on Holmes' to-do list of extensions, and he seems well aware of that.
During a Thursday morning appearance on 97.1 The Ticket's Costa and Jansen, a Detroit sports radio show, Holmes was asked where things stand between the Lions and Goff as the latter enters the final year of his current contract and in search of a new deal, to which he replied: “First and foremost, he’s [Goff] earned an extension... It’s important. It’s a high priority for us, and both sides are working really, really hard, and these things just take time.”
While it is encouraging to hear Holmes speak this way as the two sides try to find common ground, he nonetheless cost the Lions a notable amount of leverage in their discussions with Goff.
Brad Holmes just cost the Lions a lot of leverage in Jared Goff negotiations
Regardless, Goff was already in to become one of the highest-paid signal-callers in the NFL after playing a pivotal role in the culture shift and revitalization of a Lions franchise that has been down horrendous for much of its existence. But yesterday’s price is not today’s price after Holmes gassed up his quarterback while the two sides are working towards a lucrative long-term pact.
However, Holmes emphasizes that "in a perfect world" the Lions would already have all three of St. Brown, Sewell, and Goff under contract, adding that "these things just kind of take a while, especially with the quarterback market" before expressing that he has "faith that it’s going to get done.”
Holmes, who said that dialogue between the team and Goff has been "consistent," is practically bidding against himself, especially considering the latter has made his desire to remain in Detroit known, so these comments do him no favors — even though what he said is fair, honorable, and exemplary of their mutual interest to get a deal done. But why could he not wait until they reached an agreement on a deal to say these things?