A 49ers-Browns trade for Brandon Aiyuk that would set AFC North on fire
By Lior Lampert
What if the AFC North team to win the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes wasn't the Pittsburgh Steelers?
As Aiyuk's training camp holdout continues, the 2024 NFL campaign only gets closer. So, the clock is ticking for him and the San Francisco 49ers to come to any conclusion regarding the ongoing saga.
Once considered unfathomable, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area deems the idea of San Francisco parting ways with Aiyuk "more likely than ever." And apparently, one of Pittsburgh's divisional foes may pry the 26-year-old from right under their nose -- the Cleveland Browns.
Maiocco cites a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com identifying the Browns as a team that could be in the mix for Aiyuk. Moreover, the Niners insider references NFLdraftbuzz.com's Cam Marino, who recently noted The Dawgs and New England Patriots are "front runners" to land the stud wideout.
Where there's smoke, there's typically fire. Seeing so many signs connecting Aiyuk to the Browns within a short span doesn't seem like a coincidence. But what type of offer would it take for Cleveland to entice the 49ers?
Based on comments from Maiocco and Cabot, any negotiations regarding Aiyuk/Cleveland will start and end with Browns veteran receiver Amari Cooper.
So, with that in mind, we crafted a blockbuster swap that sends Cooper to the Bay Area and Aiyuk to The Land.
Considering there's a minimal drop-off in talent (if any) and the Browns would be doing the Niners a favor, two late-round picks should be enough.
Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler coming off arguably the best year of his career. He'd instantly give the 49ers a No. 1 option to fill the void left by Aiyuk. And more importantly, his price tag is more in the range of what the team is willing to spend.
Entering the final year of his contract, Cooper is owed a fully guaranteed $20 million with an additional $5 million in incentives for 2024. Alternatively, Aiyuk is seeking a salary in line with other pass-catchers who have gotten massive paydays this offseason, at least $30 million annually.
Sending out Cooper allows the Browns to pay Aiyuk. Meanwhile, the Niners can shift their attention to the 30-year-old, who resolved his contract situation for this upcoming season.
Adding Cooper gives San Francisco a short-term answer as they try to contend for a Super Bowl title. Additionally, they can still re-sign him later on and will no longer operate on Aiyuk's timeline.
For the Browns, Aiyuk gives them a foundational piece they can commit long-term to. His age aligns better with the core of Cleveland's roster.
Aiyuk and Cooper put up wildly similar stats in 2023. The concern about the 49ers shopping the former has been the return. Few franchises have an acceptable win-now package that entices them, but the Browns do.
Among the potential Aiyuk suitors, Cleveland sticks out like a sore thumb. Cooper being the main bargaining chip in any Browns-Niners deal is a best-case scenario outcome for all parties involved, barring an extension.