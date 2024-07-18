A Cowboys-Brandon Aiyuk trade could work, but it also makes zero sense
No team in the NFL likes to collect big-name stars as much as the Cowboys. That makes the idea of Dallas swinging a big trade for Brandon Aiyuk a fun topic for fans to discuss on social media. While Aiyuk would certainly help transition Dak Prescott's unit from good to great, it's highly unlikely that the big-bodied wide receiver ends up playing for Jerry Jones in 2024.
The 49ers continue to insist they aren't interested in trading Aiyuk despite the organization's inability to sign him to a new contract. It's believed that the productive wideout is looking for a deal that would pay him in excess of $30 million annually. Coincidentally, the Cowboys have that sort of receiver already on their roster in the form of CeeDee Lamb.
It's impossible for any team to construct a balanced roster when they're paying their starting wide receiver duo in excess of $60 million. There might have been a time when a team like Dallas could make that happen, but not in the modern NFL.
Brandon Aiyuk trade doesn't make sense for the Cowboys
There's also the small matter of the Cowboys needing to sign Prescott to a lucrative extension in the very near future. The team just isn't in a place where they can add a big salary like Aiyuk to their core. The finances are impossible to manage unless Dallas is willing to give someone like Lamb or Prescott up in the trade. The Cowboys will not be parting with either player in the near future.
The good news for the 49ers is that plenty of teams possess more fiscal flexibility than the Cowboys. If they do decide to put Aiyuk on the trade block there should be plenty of suitors. He's one of the most talented pass-catchers in the league and can provide value for any team capable of meeting his contract demands.
Cowboys fans will need to be content with Lamb as their No. 1 wide receiver when he, inevitably, signs his massive extension that keeps him in Dallas for years to come. He and Aiyuk would fit together beautifully on the field but their contracts can't coexist on the same salary cap sheet.