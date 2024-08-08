Brandon Aiyuk turned down a lot of money by rebuffing the Patriots
By Kinnu Singh
There was once a time when veteran players were clamoring for a chance to play for the New England Patriots. Even Pro Football Hall of Fame players, like Darrelle Revis or Randy Moss, were taking discounts for a chance to win a championship alongside Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
Just a few years later, New England has become a desolate place. Although remnants of the great dynasty still remain, its central figures are all gone. There are no established figures who have stepped into their place.
Today, New England isn’t quite as desirable of a destination for available players. The outdoor stadium and the bitter cold winters seem less enticing without the allure of championships. New head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf have done their best to rebuild the Patriots roster by recruiting talent, but their efforts have not bore fruit.
New England reportedly inquired about trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but no amount of money could convince the disgruntled wideout to leave The Bay for Boston.
The Patriots offered Aiyuk a four-year contract with an average annual value of $32 million, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. That wasn’t enough for Aiyuk to join the Patriots, as Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports Aiyuk had no interest in going to New England. From there, the Patriots bowed out of the running.
The Patriots finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, and their current roster doesn’t inspire much hope for the 2024 season.
In many ways, the Patriots are being run by unproven rookies throughout the organization. Mayo and Wolf are both in the first year of their new roles. The future of the team lies in the hands of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, an unproven North Carolina product who is still considered to be an underdeveloped and raw talent.
To make matters worse, Maye likely won’t be ready to start this season, which means the 2024 season is already a lost year for New England.
For a wide receiver like Aiyuk, the poor weather and heavy winds of winter in New England isn’t conducive to a prosperous season Brady used to be able to zip passes that cut through the wind, but no wide receiver will see their statistical production increase with New England’s current stable of quarterbacks.
For now, Aiyuk continues to remain with the Niners.