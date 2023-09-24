Blow it all up: 3 players Broncos should look to trade after miserable start
The Denver Broncos are 0-3 to start the 2023 season. Here are three players they should trade if they decide to do a fire sale.
By Scott Rogust
The Denver Broncos were looking to put a disastrous 2022 season behind them, as they finished 5-12 and were without their own first-round pick due to their trade acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Feeling that they needed a veteran head coach who was a proven winner, they did some maneuvering and brought in Sean Payton out of retirement following a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Even though Payton has success with developing top-tier offenses, he did have his work cut out for him, such as getting Wilson back to form.
So far, the Broncos are 0-3 to start the year. Their latest loss took place on Sunday in the form of a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Yes, you read that correctly. 70-20.
Following this game, the Broncos are now in prime contention to land the No. 1 overall pick, which would give them the right to select USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. While the Broncos could hypothetically turn things around, let's not forget that the AFC is a gauntlet. With that in mind, Denver could decide that a fire sale could be the best approach.
If that's the direction the Broncos so choose, here are some players they should look to trade.
Broncos to trade after disastrous start, No. 3: WR Courtland Sutton
What is one position that NFL teams look to bolster just before the playoffs? That's right, wide receiver, especially for those top-tier teams that are looking to give their quarterbacks as many weapons as possible. For those looking for a deep threat and red zone target, Courtland Sutton could be a fit for them.
Sutton stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 216 pounds, so he's a big-bodied receiver that can fight for catches when lined up against defensive backs. Perhaps what works in the Broncos' favor is that they could get a decent return, as he is under contract for two more seasons.
Through the first three games of the season, Sutton recorded 17 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets.
Having a player that is a position of need and is under control for multiple seasons? That could result in a good enough return for the Broncos.