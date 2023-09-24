Blow it all up: 3 players Broncos should look to trade after miserable start
The Denver Broncos are 0-3 to start the 2023 season. Here are three players they should trade if they decide to do a fire sale.
By Scott Rogust
Broncos to trade after disastrous start, No. 2: S Justin Simmons
Now, let's shift over to the defense. While yes, trading cornerback Pat Surtain II would net the Denver Broncos a gigantic return, that seems unfeasible for them. Why move on from easily your best cornerback on the roster? Because finding a top-tier cornerback in the NFL is extremely difficult.
So, we pivot to another player in the defensive backfield -- safety Justin Simmons.
Simmons has shown to be one of the top safeties in the league. While the position didn't exactly see lucrative contracts signed this offseason, the position still holds value. For Simmons, he was solid in coverage last season. While he did allow 34 receptions on 41 targets for 416 yards and four touchdowns in coverage, he did record six interceptions.
Through the first two games this season, Simmons recorded 13 tackles while allowing six-of-eight targets for 79 yards and a touchdown.
If Payton and the Broncos front office want to acquire draft capital to rebuild via the NFL Draft, then trading away a player like Simmons could help them with that goal.