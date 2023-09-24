Blow it all up: 3 players Broncos should look to trade after miserable start
The Denver Broncos are 0-3 to start the 2023 season. Here are three players they should trade if they decide to do a fire sale.
By Scott Rogust
Broncos to trade after disastrous start, No. 1: WR Jerry Jeudy
We now go to the player who was part of trade rumors during last season's deadline, and that's wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy was among one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class, alongside Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb. The Broncos selected Jeudy in hopes that he could give the Broncos a high-caliber, one-two punch downfield alongside Sutton. In his rookie season, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns on 113 targets. But in his second season, Jeudy was limited to six games due to a high ankle sprain suffered in the 2021 opener.
Last year, Jeudy had a great year. Despite reports putting him on the trade block, the Broncos ultimately decided to keep him at the deadline. Jeudy finished his season with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns on 100 targets (15 games).
Jeudy is under contract for one more season, as the Broncos exercised his fifth-year option, worth $12.98 million for the 2024 campaign. With one more year on the books, the Broncos could cash in via draft capital. As we said with Courtland Sutton, teams in playoff positions will make a push for wide receivers to give their quarterbacks more options to target in the passing game.