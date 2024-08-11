3 Broncos cut candidates on the chopping block after preseason opener
The Denver Broncos opened the 2024 preseason on Sunday with a trip to Indianapolis and, as you'd expect, almost all of the attention was paid to the quarterback position. It was the debut of Bo Nix, though he was the second signal-caller to enter the game after Jarrett Stidham got the start. They both then made way for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.
Nix and Wilson were actually the stars. The former, who was the No. 12 pick in this year's draft, put forth a nice statistical showing, going 15-of-21 for 125 yards and a touchdown while also adding 17 rushing yards. The Broncos scored on every drive that Nix led save for one, which ended in a turnover that was not the young QB's fault. Wilson, for his part, was quite good too, going 10-of-13 for 117 yards and securing the 34-30 win over the Colts, for whatever that's worth.
While it was a nice day for the quarterback room and, despite letting up 23 points (one touchdown was on a fumble return), the defense, there were some players who will now find themselves on the chopping block as likely Broncos cut candidates if things don't turn around moving forward.
3. OL Sam Mustipher may be an obvious cut for the Broncos
For the most part, it appears that the starting Broncos offensive line is set. The depth, however, was one of the points of emphasis to watch for this first game of the preseason for Denver. And one thing that became clear was that Sam Mustipher might not have a place on this roster, though that may not be through any fault of his own.
Mustipher, who has bounced around the league a bit in his young career to this point, didn't perform poorly or make any egregious mistakes. However, he's an interior depth piece, which is an area wherein most organizations like to limit the number of players they roster, putting an emphasis on versatility to play multiple positions.
That's where the cut becomes likely for Mustipher. Sean Payton gave Alex Forsyth reps at both center and guard against the Colts on Sunday, moving him around a bit. Though there was an ugly holding penalty, Forsyth overall played a nice role opening up running lanes and making plays overall. He seems like the favorite to be a swing interior lineman with versatility and, with other entrenched backups with a leg up on Mustipher, the veteran doesn't have a clear path any longer to making the roster.
2. WR Troy Franklin keeps trending in the wrong direction
Let me get ahead of this, I fully expect the Broncos to put rookie fourth-round pick Troy Franklin onto the practice squad and continue developing him. However, when you pair what we saw from Bo Nix's former Oregon teammate in his own preseason and NFL debut with some of the rumblings coming out of Denver in training camp, making the 53-man roster for Week 1 is looking less likely by the minute.
Franklin was all but a ghost in the preseason opener for the Broncos. His snaps were limited and he was targeted just once, which he failed to haul in. While his status as a fourth-round pick in this year's draft would lend itself to the belief that he's a lock to make the roster, a lot of the conversation around camp has been players performing better than him in practices and potentially passing him up.
This preseason usage only furthers that feeling. Again, given the investment that the Broncos have made in Franklin, he's not going to be outright released or anything of that ilk. But it seems he might need more development than previously expected, making him a likelier practice squad fit than someone who's primed to contribute to the active roster.
1. RB Samaje Perine is as good as cut already with the Broncos
Samaje Perine was already the NFL equivalent of a role player for the Broncos when it comes to the backfield. Fans and the organization are excited about the continued emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin, who only furthered that on Sunday, and are hoping Javonte Williams can return to form after another year being removed from his torn ACL. Then there's also Day 3 rookie Audric Estime in the fold.
Even still, some assumed that Sean Payton may look to Perine, who he signed to a solid free agency deal last offseason, to be a pass-catching specialist. That's where Sunday's performance could doom his chances of making the roster, however. Perine not only didn't get a single carry but he short-armed his one target on the day, tipping the ball up to set up an interception on a throw from Jarrett Stidham.
Limiting turnovers has been a massive point of emphasis for Payton and the Broncos staff this offseason and Perine caused one almost singlehandedly. What's more, he clearly doesn't have a spot in the run game and that's before we get into UDFA Blake Watson, along with Tyler Badie, both flashing far more than the veteran. This was already a deep position group and Perine may have just been pushed even deeper on the depth chart.