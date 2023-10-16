NFL Rumors: Broncos considering worst idea yet to fix leaky defense
The Denver Broncos have an idea to fix their struggling defense, but it's not a good one, per reports. Denver is interest in hiring Rex Ryan as DC.
By Mark Powell
The Denver Broncos haven't gotten off to an ideal start with Sean Payton. Payton was brought in to reverse course and turn this Russell Wilson-led offense into a winner. While Wilson has improved some, the Broncos still cannot keep pace with the likes of the Chargers and Chiefs within their own division.
The defense, though, has been the biggest problem. The Broncos gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins just a few weeks back, and are coming off a lackluster performance against the Chiefs in their most recent rivalry defeat.
So, what's a coach to do? Per Pat McAfee, there have been some 'rumblings' within the NFL landscape that Payton could bring in a noted defensive specialist to help turn things around. Yes, Denver is reportedly considering hiring Rex Ryan as their defensive coordinator, if he is interested.
NFL Rumors: Broncos could hire Rex Ryan as DC
McAfee does defend his reporting as 'circulating rumors', rather than confirmed interest from either side. Ryan has spent the last few years as an analyst for ESPN, and apparently loves the job and his compensation. To leave the cushy studio for a losing situation in Denver, the Broncos would have to pay up.
Ryan hasn't coached in the NFL for a bit now (he was the Bills head coach in 2016), but at the time he ran one of the more complex defensive schemes in the sport. His time as DC in Baltimore -- and eventually as head coach of the New York Jets -- was a successful one before eventually flaming out in Buffalo.
It's quite possible the league has figured out schemes like Ryan's, just as they seem to have done with Sean Payton's offense. Yet, if the Broncos want to pay Ryan millions to live in 2014, I'll be in my dorm room studying.