Proposed Broncos trade candidate simply makes no sense at this stage
There's nothing to be mile high about with the Denver Broncos. They are coming off a dreadful season and their current cap situation is a mess.
Not to mention, wide receiver Courtland Sutton missed OTAs. The good news is, the former SMU wide receiver rejoined the Broncos for the mandatory minicamp. As such, it makes no sense as to why the franchise should even consider picking up the phone and calling the 49ers to try and trade for Brandon Aiyuk.
First and foremost, Sutton has a base salary of $13 million, expected to increase to $17.4 million with bonuses. Second, with Aiyuk's contract demands, it makes no sense for the Broncos to make a move and potentially give up more draft capital, considering recent trades involving premium draft picks have not been kind to Denver (see the Russell Wilson deal).
Denver Broncos need to stay away from trading for Brandon Aiyuk
Let's be fair. Brandon Aiyuk is not Antonio Brown. He doesn't have the red flags or the baggage of a player who is looking to cause trouble. Also, Courtland Sutton had 10 touchdowns last season and Denver does have Marvin Mims and Josh Reynolds on the roster. That receiving corps, along with rookie Troy Franklin who has incredible upside and a relationship with first round QB Bo Nix, ought to be enough.
Having said that, the kind of money and the amount of draft capital it would take for Denver to make a move like that is significant and could potentially be damaging. Right now, Aiyuk is set to make $14.1 million if the 49ers were to place the franchise tag him on him this year. Imagine having to eclipse that money right now. Not to mention the expectations that would come with it.
At this point, it is the Chargers and the Chiefs that are making noise in the AFC West. If Denver were to get Aiyuk, who has big-game experience, the pressure in Denver would be greater, especially with Sean Payton at the helm.
Can you win while paying two top wide receiver? Denver would be wise to consider both sides of this, but they are better off working with what they have for now, especially with a rookie QB at the helm.