Browns playing with fire if they truly want Deshaun Watson to return to form
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Browns had a magical run in 2023, even though much of it happened without franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Despite starting five different quarterbacks for at least one game, the Browns managed to clinch a playoff berth with quarterback Joe Flacco, who was named the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year for his valiant effort.
In 2024, the Browns can’t rely on chaos to build on their success. Cleveland invested heavily into their offense this offseason, headlined by the acquisition of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who signed a long-term contract extension after being traded from the Denver Broncos.
Jeudy is expected to line up across from star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cleveland’s offense is currently facing a significant amount of uncertainty, however. Cooper did not report to the team’s offseason program as he continues to hold out for his new contract.
The 30-year-old wide receiver is entering the final year of a final-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 when he was still playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
This offseason, the wide receiver market has exploded. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reset the market with a four-year, $140 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. These days, the premier wide receivers in the NFL earn more than $30 million a year, which is substantially higher than the $20 million Cooper makes annually on average.
Cooper is one of the many unknown variables heading into the 2024 season that could make — or break — Watson’s return to the field.
Browns need Amari Cooper, OL to get the most out of Deshaun Watson
If the Browns want to clinch another postseason berth in 2024, they’ll have to resolve a few issues on their offense to help their franchise quarterback get back on track.
The Browns took a huge gamble by trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. So far, it hasn't paid off. In Cleveland, Watson never looked like the quarterback who earned three Pro Bowl nods in consecutive seasons with the Houston Texans.
After making his debut in Week 13 of the 2022 season, Watson embarked on the worst six-game stretch of his career. Watson showed no signs of improvement in 2023, but eventually flashed glimpses of his brilliance when he led a comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. That positive momentum was cut short after he suffered a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his season.
Jeudy’s arrival — and Cooper’s potential absence — wouldn’t be the only thing different about the Browns offense this year. The Browns are expected to implement a revamped offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Cooper’s contract holdout means he’s missing time on the field practicing Dorsey’s playbook with Watson. Training camp is integral to building and maintaining team chemistry, which is even more essential when practicing a new playbook under a new offensive coordinator. While the Browns and Cooper hope to sign an extension by the start of training camp on July 24, there’s no guarantee when these negotiations could be resolved.
Keeping Watson’s upright will also be a concern for Cleveland. The Browns lost tackles Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, and Jedrick Wills Jr. to season-ending injuries in 2023. While all three have been present at the team’s mandatory minicamp, head coach Kevin Stefanski has been vague about their return timelines.
The Browns were hoping that Wills, who suffered a torn MCL, would be able to participate in minicamp, but he was unable to meet the timeline. Conklin, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL, is also still unable to practice. The silver lining is that Jones was on the field for OTAs and for minicamp
All of this makes it difficult for Watson to succeed in the upcoming season, one that is crucial for both him and the Browns. Cleveland sent three first-round picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for Watson in 2022, then signed him to an unprecedented fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.
Entering the third year of his deal, Watson has posted an 8-4 record in just 12 starts with the Browns. He's completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Another poor campaign could mark the end of Watson's time in Cleveland. If Watson doesn't improve in 2024, the Browns could soon join the conversation for the worst trade and contract extension in NFL history. The Denver Broncos joined that debate after officially ending their partnership with quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.