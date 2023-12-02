NFL Rumors: Browns desperate move, Zach Ertz reunion, Jim Harbaugh suitors
- Could Zach Ertz return to a familiar home?
NFL Rumors: Eagles interested in reunion with free agent Zach Ertz
The Arizona Cardinals waived Zach Ertz earlier in the week. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways, with Ertz looking to sign with a contender in the near future. He will have several interested suitors, including the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Also on the radar: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills.
Ertz spent eight seasons and change with the Eagles before moving on to the Cardinals in 2021. He is 11 catches away from passing Harold Carmichael as the franchise's all-time leading receiver. That alone could motivate him to return. He's also familiar with Nick Sirianni's offense from their half-season together. If Ertz wants to compete for a Super Bowl, play in a familiar system, and share the field with a QB he can trust, Philadelphia is the ideal landing spot.
That doesn't make Philadelphia the only logical landing spot, of course. He would operate as a backup behind Dallas Goedert with the Eagles. The Ravens and Bills can hand him starting jobs — Baltimore especially following Mark Andrews' season-ending ankle injury. Ertz would be stationed behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City, but the Chiefs are desperate for reliable pass-catchers. One has to imagine Andy Reid would make an effort to get Ertz and Patrick Mahomes on the same wavelength.
Before being waived, Ertz caught 27 of 43 targets for 187 yards and one touchdown in seven starts with Arizona. He was consistently outshined by second-year tight end Trey McBride. Ertz is far removed from his prime years as a top-shelf tight end, but he can still contribute in a streamlined role for a contender.