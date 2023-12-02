NFL Rumors: Browns desperate move, Zach Ertz reunion, Jim Harbaugh suitors
NFL Rumors: Browns turn to Joe Flacco following Dorian Thompson-Robinson injury
The Cleveland Browns will turn to 15-year NFL veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback in their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Flacco was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 19 in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is on the shelf after suffering a concussion in Week 12, which makes Flacco the next man up. His backup will be P.J. Walker, who has registered two starts in six appearances this season, with one touchdown and five interceptions.
Sunday's game will mark Flacco's first game action of the 2023 season. He spent the 2022 campaign with the New York Jets, making four starts in five appearances with a 1-3 record under center. Flacco completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.
He won't light the world on fire, but it's hard to figure out a better option for Cleveland at this point. Walker has been plainly ineffective at every turn. There are other free agents available, but few with Flacco's résumé. The former Super Bowl MVP has lost a step or seven, but he still stands tall in the pocket at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds. The Browns don't need a world-beater at QB. Myles Garrett and company helm the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense. So long as Flacco effectively manages the offense and limits mistakes, he has the opportunity to win football games.
It will be interesting to see how long Flacco's leash is. There's a world in which he performs well enough to keep the job once DTR returns. The rookie hasn't lit the world on fire. That said, Cleveland could view — and arguably should view — DTR's athletic upside and his potential to develop as marks in his favor.