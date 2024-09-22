3 NFL teams we hope have contacted the Panthers about Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have done all they can to ruin the career of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young. They traded their best target in wide receiver D.J. Moore and a series of draft picks, two first-round picks and two-second picks to the Chicago Bears to go all the way up to get Young.
Several analysts have slammed the Panthers for not taking the eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year winner in C.J Stroud. Let’s be honest, Stroud, nor any quarterback -- not even Patrick Mahomes -- could succeed in Carolina.
The team is a disaster with owner David Tepper controlling the team. The Panthers have had seven different head coaches since 2017.
It is time for a more complete rebuild instead of rushing it by trading everything for one player. They can start by trading Young to a more competent team. Fortunately, the Panthers have already received calls about acquiring Young. This will be a chance for the former Heisman winner to redeem himself and for the Panthers to rebuild properly.
Los Angeles Rams
One team that needs to decide on their future franchise quarterback is the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford is 36-year-old and he also experienced recent injuries that have put his health at risk for playing again.
Ignoring the trade rumors with Stafford, he is in the twilight of his career. He can still lead the Rams to serious playoff contention, but the team might look to get younger at the position.
Head coach Sean McVay is one of the league’s best offensive minds and a quarterback developer. Young has great talent and solid arm strength, but his worst playing attribute is his mentality, at least when he's stuck in Carolina. Young needs a solid boost from a supportive coach with a stable team around him.
Both former first-overall picks Stafford and Baker Mayfield had their careers redeemed in Los Angeles (though the former had plenty of success in Detroit, just not wins) with Stafford winning a Super Bowl and Mayfield showing he could still play. Young might have the same storyline prepared. The best thing is that he could potentially sit a year behind Stafford and learn the McVay offense.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most surprising teams in the league. Still the lack of elite talent at certain key positions, the Seahawks should remain in contention for a postseason appearance.
There are some holes, but for a rookie head coach in Mike Macdonald and several young players leading their team, the Seahawks have potential. The biggest question on their team isn’t the performance of 33-year-old quarterback Geno Smith, it is their offensive line.
The Seahawks have been stellar in the draft lately, as their front office is supportive and the team has hope for the future. Young can utilize this talented roster, especially at the receiving core where D.K. Metcalf is still elite and Jackson Smith-Njigba is a growing top-tier weapon.
Like Stafford with the Rams, Young doesn’t have to play immediately for the Seahawks. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubbs is attempting to revitalize the Seahawks’ power run game, similar to what Young had at Alabama.
Young’s lack of ideal size wouldn’t be a problem for Seattle, especially when they had Russell Wilson leading the team for a decade.
New York Jets
A franchise that could be on the rebound completely are the New York Jets. For years, the Jets have been known as a team where quarterbacks’ dream for a Super Bowl title or postseason run go to die. That can change if future Hall of Famer and 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers leads his team to the playoffs.
The Jets have Tyrod Taylor and an injured Jordan Travis backing up Rodgers. The Jets could make a move to not help Rodgers with injury concerns, but also to train Young as an NFL quarterback.
There is some legitimate high-caliber talent on the offensive side of the ball with running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
The Jets are on a redemption tour trying to shed their playoff woes and bad team history. Young could join the team and learn what it’s like to overcome bad history and build himself for a better NFL future.