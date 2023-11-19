NFL Rumors: Burrow replacements, Chiefs offense changes, Cowboys sign first-rounder
- Potential high-profile Joe Burrow replacements for Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are stuck between a rock and a hard place after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending ligament injury in his throwing wrist during Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. At 5-5, the Bengals are last place in a competitive AFC North. Barring a serious stroke of luck, it's hard to imagine the Bengals accomplishing anything of note the rest of the way.
That said, the Cleveland Browns also lost their QB and the Pittsburgh Steelers are probably the most unsustainable winner in the NFL. If Cincinnati can somehow manage to land a reliable QB in Burrow's stead, there's a path to a wild card berth — a dark, difficult to navigate path, but a path all the same.
Jake Browning, a 27-year-old rookie, is expected to start in Burrow's absence. He completed 8-of-14 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown following Burrow's injury against the Ravens. Cincinnati has trusted Browning enough to roster him as Burrow's sole backup, but there are flashier and more proven potential replacements on the market.
One can't help but canvass the NFL for proven veterans in unfavorable situations. The Tennessee Titans, for example, have handed the offense over to rookie Will Levis. That could put Ryan Tannehill on the outs. He's set to hit free agency in the offseason, but the Titans could release him sooner to allow him to chase reps (and a postseason berth) with the Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a similar position. He has a contract out at season's end and the Raiders have made the transition to rookie Aiden O'Connell, who appears to have the faith of the coaching staff. If the Raiders were to waive Garoppolo, he immediately becomes an upgrade over Browning.
Tannehill and Garoppolo have limited ceilings, but both have captained successful offenses into the postseason. The Bengals have a wealth of WR talent, starting with Ja'Marr Chase. That's a potentially fruitful setup, even for average QBs.
Tennessee or Las Vegas have to allow their veteran QB to leave before Cincinnati can make a move, but it's an intriguing hypothetical that bears monitoring.