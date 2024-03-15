NFL rumors: Buzz is New York Giants want to draft a polarizing prospect very high
The Giants are about to reach hard for a controversial solution to their quarterback problems.
By John Buhler
Do you know what the New York Giants are doing? Because I don't. Honestly, I don't think they know what they're doing either. As they Taylor Twellman themselves into oblivion over in New Jersey, the Giants are all about some J.J. McCarthy. While I may be more bullish on him than other NFL Draft pundits, taking McCarthy at No. 6 would be quite a reach, especially for a team as bad as the G-Men.
Connor Hughes of SNY reports the "buzz is there" over the Giants wanting to take McCarthy in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. While they could use a quarterback, and are picking at No. 6, they just signed Drew Lock in free agency and still have that albatross of a Daniel Jones deal on their books. Furthermore, their inherent incompetence as a franchise let Saquon Barkley walk to their arch rival.
But yeah, gimme some McCarthy, bruh! The amount of zen this former Michigan standout possesses would make even Dave Aranda look like a nervous nelly. While I think McCarthy has a very high floor as an NFL Draft prospect, I have a hard time seeing any quarterback have a ton of success playing for the Giants. This bad franchise has already done damage to its head coach Brian Daboll's reputation.
McCarthy is already the younger version of what they have in Jones. He'd be perfect for the Giants!
The only thing I know about the Giants in this draft process is they are going to find a way to screw up.
NFL rumors: New York Giants are totally infatuated with J.J. McCarthy
This is a very difficult situation to navigate. The Giants know they have a quarterback problem. That is the first step towards getting better: Identifying that you have a problem. The next step, well, that's not so simple. McCarthy projects to be a better version of Brock Purdy at the next level, but how high is his ceiling really? That is the problem the Giants ran into by reaching for Jones out of Duke in 2019.
See, the Giants are the primary culprit in driving up McCarthy's value in the NFL Draft. He should be QB4, coming off the board around where the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are picking. The earliest I thought he could go was to the Atlanta Falcons picking at No. 8, but that was before the Dirty Birds signed Kirk Cousins. Yes, Minnesota likes McCarthy too, but come on!
What is going to end up happening is the Giants will take either the fourth or fifth-best quarterback at No. 6 overall. Unless they want to do business with the New England Patriots picking at No. 3, they cannot go any higher. They are in a prime position to get leapfrogged by quarterback-desperate teams like the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders picking after them. The best they could do might be McCarthy.
Overall, my biggest issue with the McCarthy buzz surrounding the Giants has nothing to do with the prospect himself. It has everything to do with Jones' contract, the Lock signing and ownership as a whole. This used to be the NFL equivalent of IBM. Now it is becoming more obsolete than a typewriter. Yes, some people still love typewriters, but you're not hipsters. You're the New York Football Giants!
As the Giants front office uses more white-out to fix a typo, they continue to get lapped by everyone.