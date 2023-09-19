NFL Rumors: C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury could cost him more than just Lions season
The Detroit Lions could be without C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the majority of this season, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
By Mark Powell
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson could miss the rest of this season with a torn pec, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It should be noted that the Lions do not know for sure whether this is Gardner-Johnson's diagnosis, though it is what they fear.
Gardner-Johnson was a top-notch free agent signing by Detroit this offseason as they looked to revamp their secondary under Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. The Lions are considered by many a team on the rise, and possibly a postseason contender in a crowded NFC North this season.
As if a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime wasn't enough to deflate Lions fans, Gardner-Johnson's injury diagnosis should do the trick.
"Lions DB CJ Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a a torn pec in Sunday’s game, sources tell me and. The playmaker had been a big part of Detroit’s defense. Now out indefinitely, potentially for the season," Rapoport reported.
Will C.J. Gardner-Johnson play for Lions again this season?
Gardner-Johnson could be out for the season with a torn pectoral, per Rapoport. The Detroit Lions have yet to confirm the severity of this injury, and there's a chance Gardner-Johnson will seek a second opinion. Without Gardner-Johnson for at least a few weeks, expect Ifeatu Melifonwu to receive the Lions' share of defensive snaps in the secondary.
What deflating injury means for C.J. Gardner-Johnson?
It should be noted that Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with Detroit this offseason. Because he was unable to secure a multiyear contract, CJGJ may not play another down for the Lions. Unless Detroit opts to bring him back on a prove-it deal of sorts since he is coming off injury, a player Detroit hoped would play a major role in their defensive culture could be in another uniform next season. The Lions could void the second year of his contract, thus forcing him into free agency fresh off a serious injury.