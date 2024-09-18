Caleb Williams connection is already turning up the heat on Matt Eberflus' hot seat
By John Buhler
In the history of the NFL, 31 franchises have had a 4,000-yard passer. The lone exception would be the Chicago Bears. While it made all the sense in the world to pivot off Justin Fields after year three for a shot at redemption by taking Caleb Williams, maybe they should have hired an entirely new coaching staff as well? Matt Eberflus is under the microscopic after the Bears' bad offensive start.
The Bears may be 1-1, but the Tennessee Titans might be one of the worst teams in the league. Even though Eberflus is a defensive-minded head coach, he will get the bulk of the blame if Williams stalls out as a rookie and Chicago sputters. It is why Colin Cowherd does not think it is premature to sound the five-alarm fire in Chicago. I'm not there with him just yet, but please don't hire Lincoln Riley.
Cowherd did say Riley may not want the job, but he is putting out the rumors out of USC infatuation.
"I'll just throw this out there... If they lose three of the next four games, you will hear Lincoln Riley rumors. I promise you."
With the way Riley runs away from adversity, he would run into the lake before taking over the Bears.
Williams needs a savvy, offensive-minded NFL head coach, not a defensive one or a collegiate enabler. Eberflus may not be the right fit for him, but why did the team hire Shane Waldron away from the Seattle Seahawks then? More importantly, the Bears had the opportunity to hire a former NFL head coach and an offensive mind who works like Riley in Kliff Kingsbury. Why is he in Washington?
For as much praise as we have given Ryan Poles for building this team, I don't know if the pieces fit...
Colin Cowherd tying Lincoln Riley to the Chicago Bears is utter lunacy
Here is what is going to happen in the next five to six years. USC is going to win something like 10 or 11 games this year and make the expanded College Football Playoff. The same college football world who turned on Riley last year will be fawning all over him once again. Give it a year or two, and his hot shot defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will either be leading his own program or will go to the NFL.
Once that happens, Riley will have a choice to make. Is Lynn the new standard or the anomaly? Alex Grinch stole a lot of Christmases for USC and Oklahoma fans. Old habits die hard, and I need to see Riley care about defense for multiple years before I even think about letting him run an NFL team. Partnering him up with Williams in 2025 will just be more of the same 2023 USC 7-5 nonsense, folks.
While I do feel bad for Williams in this situation in having to play in the NFL's quarterbacking Siberia, he has to grow as a leader and be the franchise quarterback he was groomed to be. It is way too early to punt on him, just like it is way too early to punt on the season. Give it time. If the Bears are floating down the Chicago River face down in early December, then maybe we look at hiring a new coach?
In the meantime, if Chicago wants what is best for Williams, then don't let Riley anywhere near him.