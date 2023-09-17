NFL Rumors: Cam Akers trade talk, Kirk Cousins dark horse, and the Return of the Elves
- The Elves respond to Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: The Cleveland Elves revolt against Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals lost to a bunch of elves in Week 1, and suffice to say, those elves were not happy about that.
The Browns pummeled the Bengals in their season-opener, holding the entire Bengals offense to just three points. It was the perfect way for Cleveland to clap back at Chase, who mocked the Browns franchise prior to the game; Chase had called the Browns by their little-known mascot, Brownie the Elf, and made the "elves" thing a whole bit.
Chase was upset after the Bengals loss and lamented that he and his team just lost to some "elves."
Well, the elves heard him, and they have something to say:
It's a tough time to be an elf. It didn't help the Browns' reputation when they painted a giant elf on their home field, nor did it help their reputation when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
Regardless, the Browns outplayed the Bengals in Week 1 and could put together a surprisingly successful season in 2023. Might as well own their nickname -- they're stuck with it forever.