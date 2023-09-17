NFL Rumors: Cam Akers trade talk, Kirk Cousins dark horse, and the Return of the Elves
- The Elves respond to Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase
- Cam Akers deja vu: Rams RB back on the trade block?
- Kirk Cousins finds a new home in the AFC East
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Patriots are a dark horse to land Kirk Cousins in 2023
Everyone knows the Jets are one of the most QB-needy teams in the league right now. But their AFC East neighbor, the New England Patriots, could also sneakily poach a quarterback to go on a deep playoff run.
Cousins upped his stock in the Vikings' recent loss to the Eagles, throwing for 364 passing yards and four touchdowns. With his future in Minnesota extremely hazy, the 35-year-old could become a valuable trade chip for the 0-2 Vikings; the NFL trade deadline is still quite far away, but the harder the Vikings fall, the more likely they will put some of their coveted roster pieces for sale.
An aging quarterback like Kirk Cousins won't get the Vikings an amazing return, yet something may be better than nothing. The Patriots don't have a concrete quarterback room with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Their elite defense arguably makes them one quarterback away from a playoff-caliber team. If Cousins does end up getting shopped, the Patriots make sense as a potential destination.
We don't see Bill Belichick making this risky move in the coming weeks. Still, it may be a storyline to keep an eye on throughout the season.