NFL Rumors: Cardinals planning surprise at QB, Kyler Murray or otherwise
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon benched Joshua Dobbs after their Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. So, who will start for the Cardinals next weekend?
By Scott Rogust
Eight weeks into the NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals have the worst record in the league at 1-7. This comes after a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The expectations for the team were low entering the season, but for the most part, they are competing for new head coach Jonathan Gannon. But ahead of Week 9, Gannon made a surprise announcement.
Gannon announced on Monday afternoon that he was benching quarterback Joshua Dobbs despite declaring that he would be the starter moving forward after the loss on Sunday. As for who will start in his place, it would be either Kyler Murray, who is working his way back from a torn ACL last season, or rookie Clayton Tune.
Cardinals to start either Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune at QB for Week 9
Gannon revealed that he changed his mind about keeping Dobbs as the starter after watching the film from Sunday's game and talking with his coaching staff, citing that moving to either Murray or Tune would give the team the best chance to win.
Dobbs threw for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 25-of-37 pass attempts and ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries in the loss to Baltimore.
As for Murray, he is still on the injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL late last season against the New England Patriots. However, Murray did have his 21-day practice window open back on Oct. 18 and was a full participant in practice this past Wednesday.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Tune is expected to start for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns. Rapoport says that Murray "may still play," but views Week 10 as a more likely return date.
Tune was selected in the fifth round out of Houston, and was in a competition with Dobbs for the starter's role ahead of the regular season. Dobbs ultimately won the job/
In Tune's five years at Houston, he threw for 11,994 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes.
The Dobbs era in Arizona has reached its end, with the veteran heading back to the bench. In Week 9, it will likely be Tune starting under center, but there's also an outside shot that Murray plays.