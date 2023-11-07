NFL rumors: Only 1 team is desperate enough to sign Carson Wentz
Tuesday afternoon, Carson Wentz signed with the very team that passed on him in the 2016 draft in favor of fellow signal-caller Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams.
By Jack Posey
The signing comes after Sunday's 20-3 loss against the Green Bay Packers. Behind former undrafted quarterback Brett Rypien, the offense struggled to move the ball against a Packers squad that had previously lost four straight games.
NFL Rumors: Why did the Rams sign Carson Wentz?
The move suggests Matthew Stafford's UCL could be worse than we thought, though, he is expected by coach Sean McVay to be back in time for Week 10 to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The move is most likely for depth in the quarterback room. The Rams think Carson Wentz can perform better than Brett Rypien. And with Stetson Bennet still absent, the Rams showed their thin quarterback room in Sunday's loss without Stafford in Rypien's poor performance.
Wentz, who was unable to find a place to call home this offseason, lands in Los Angeles. In his seven-year NFL career, Wentz has been with the Eagles, Colts, and Commanders. Drafted by the Eagles then traded, after they found their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, to the Colts.
Wentz then had an underwhelming season where the Colts made the playoffs on the back of Jonathon Taylor. In that offseason, again, Wentz was traded to the Commanders.
After a disappointing start to a promising season in Washington, Wentz was replaced by Taylor Heinicke. After the season, the Washington Commanders also decided to move in the opposite direction of Wentz. He was released by the team.
Most likely signed for depth, the Rams hope Wentz can at least bring a new perspective to the team. A player that hasn't been the same since tearing his ACL on the Eagles, the Rams hope Wentz can provide some offensive firepower if Matthew Stafford misses any additional time.