NFL Rumors: CeeDee Lamb and 3 more Cowboys contract extension candidates
The Cowboys have some major decisions to make with these four players eligible for contract extensions this offseason.
By Simon Shortt
Cowboys extension candidates: Is Dak Prescott the name to track?
A move that potentially needs to happen before the Lamb deal gets worked out is quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott still has three years left on his deal, but 2025 and 2026 are both void years. So really, 2024 is the last year Dak is scheduled to play for Dallas.
In December of this year Dak was the front runner in MVP discussions, and we got a report that extension talks would be underway.
But now after the way the season ended, some within the organization may think differently. Dak led the league in completed passes and passing touchdowns, had over 4,500 passing yards, and was an MVP finalist. But the playoff loss and performance might overshadow all of that.
Even if the team is nervous about committing to Dak long-term, their cap situation could use an extension for him. Dak’s cap hit in 2024 is set to be nearly $60 million. An extension would set Dallas up to take care of not only Dak and CeeDee, but also the next two players on this list as well.