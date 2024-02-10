NFL Rumors: CeeDee Lamb and 3 more Cowboys contract extension candidates
The Cowboys have some major decisions to make with these four players eligible for contract extensions this offseason.
By Simon Shortt
Cowboys extension candidates: Micah Parsons parsing the market
As mentioned earlier Micah Parsons is also up for an extension. The third-year player has played very well on his rookie contract. So far in his career, Parsons has: two All-Pro First Teams, one All-Pro Second Team, finished in the top three for Defensive Player of the Year twice, and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. And he is one of just four players with 40 or more sacks over the last three seasons.
Parsons's youth and trajectory should put him in the conversation to beat Nick Bosa's contract from last offseason. Bosa got a five-year, $170 million contract which put him atop the edge rusher market by a wide margin. Parsons doesn't have the DPOY hardware Bosa had when he signed his deal, but he has more All-Pro First Team selections and the Defensive Rookie of the Year accolade.
The timing of how Dallas plays this will be interesting. They could work out a long-term deal before the deadline to pick up Parsons's fifth-year option on May 2. Or if contract talks go into the summer they can pick up his option and try to work out a deal before the 2024 season begins. Either way, it's unlikely any scenario will change Parsons's cap hit for 2024, but we will still have to monitor his status as the offseason progresses.