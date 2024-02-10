NFL Rumors: CeeDee Lamb and 3 more Cowboys contract extension candidates
The Cowboys have some major decisions to make with these four players eligible for contract extensions this offseason.
By Simon Shortt
Cowboys extension candidate: Zack Martin is marchin' to contract talks
Right guard Zack Martin had another stellar season in 2023. Martin was voted to the All-Pro First Team and Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year and for the seventh time in his ten-year career.
Last offseason, after the mega contract to Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, Martin held out during training camp before agreeing to a revised two-year contract for 2023 and 2024. The contract also includes void years through 2027.
With left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz entering free agency, and right tackle Terence Steele having a shaky 2023 after an injury, Martin is imperative for Dallas to hold on to. Not to mention an extension would lower Martin's $28.5 million cap hit in 2024, and alleviate the dead cap penalties for the void years.
With the core of this Cowboys team all being up for contract extensions, this is a major crossroads for the franchise. With Jerry Jones electing to retain Mike McCarthy for 2024 it appears they want to move forward with this group. Extending each of these players will go a long way to building around them for next season.