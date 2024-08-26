What CeeDee Lamb contract means for Dak Prescott negotiations with Cowboys
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys signed CeeDee Lamb to a blockbuster contract extension, which includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver. Lamb's deal will make him the second-highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, with only Justin Jefferson coming in at a higher AAV.
Lamb's contract negotiations were fierce, with the star wide receiver missing training camp. The season is just over 1.5 weeks away, so the Cowboys finally caved. While Dallas had a few missteps along the way, Lamb always seemed like the most realistic first action for them this offseason. It's surprising Lamb's deal took this long given the Cowboys next dilemma -- finding a way to keep Dak Prescott under contract beyond this season.
Dallas has played games with Prescott long enough. The more they wait, the higher Prescott's price tag becomes, especially with lesser-skilled quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins signing lucrative deals this offseason.
The Cowboys plan all along was to take care of Prescott and Lamb before the start of the regular season. Now that Lamb's deal is done, Prescott becomes the primary focus.
When will the Dallas Cowboys extend Dak Prescott?
Dak Prescott holds much of the leverage in negotiations with the Cowboys. Dallas would prefer he not reach free agency, as his price tag would increase to an ungodly amount of money that could put the franchise in a tough spot. Jerry Jones main goal is to sign both Lamb and Prescott to their worth, yes, but also have enough money left over to build around them. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler illustrated Prescott's leverage in a segment SportsCenter this week.
"They’re going to try to get Prescott done before Week 1 as well and double down on both these guys and spend a ton of money. It’s still unclear whether they can pull this off. Prescott, and you talk to people in and around the situation, he’s well aware of how well he can do in free agency if he were to let this ride out, play well again, put up a huge QBR and then be there in March for $60M a year," Fowler said.
What is Dak Prescott's asking price with Cowboys?
Prescott's asking price should be lower than that $60 million as of this writing, because he runs the risk of injury in the final year of his deal if he doesn't agree to an extension now. Dak is one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL, despite what some may say about him. Sure, he shrinks in the postseason and cannot carry Dallas to a Super Bowl on his own -- but he doesn't have to if he signs the right contract.
Dak is right to want to get paid. Hopefully, for he and the Cowboys sake, it doesn't close the team's competitive window earlier than it should.