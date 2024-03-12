NFL Rumors: Chances of L'Jarius Sneed staying with the Chiefs just went way up
The Pittsburgh Steelers had been in the running for Kansas City Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed. Now? Not so much.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Patrick Queen on Tuesday afternoon to a three-year, $41 million contract. Considering the Steelers cap space started at just over $24 million to begin free agency, they'll have a tough time adding another top-level talent to the roster.
That's where L'Jarius Sneed comes in. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Sneed a few weeks ago, which will pay him $19 million in 2024. Kansas City also gave Sneed's representation permission to seek a trade.
The Steelers had been favored to land Sneed, as they need a CB2 opposite of Joey Porter Jr., who was one of the top rookie corners from last year's draft class. Sneed is just 27 years old, and the Steelers had money to spend on an extension worth over $20 million per season. If you didn't notice, that was all written in the past tence.
Queen's contract will pay him over $13 million per year. That pretty much takes them out of the chase for Sneed, though other teams remain interested.
Chiefs chances at keeping L'Jarius Sneed went up
The Vikings and Titans are out in front of the Sneed chase, as well as teams like the Colts, Patriots and Falcons, per Pro Football Rumors.
Sneed and Chris Jones are on the record hoping they can stay together on a Super Bowl-winning Chiefs defense, especially as Kansas City chases a three-peat. As currently constructed, Sneed's contract is in position to allow him to do just that. Unfortunately, Sneed also has to think of himself. In the latter years of his prime as a cornerback, there is no better time than the present for Sneed to secure a multiyear contract.
Yet, as Fansided's Cody Williams pointed out, Sneed being open to staying in KC is critical:
"While the Chiefs and Sneed are going to make whatever move makes the most sense for them in this business, the fact that the star defensive back wants to stay is crucial. With the way reports had been framed over the past week, it appeared that the writing was on the wall that he would willingly be on his way out if he didn't get the money."
The best chance of Sneed staying with the Chiefs is for his suitors to slowly back out of the chase. Pittsburgh is a big one.