Former Chiefs WR looming as rival’s terrible answer to glaring problem
By Lior Lampert
Shockingly, the Los Angeles Chargers are interested in getting into the Marquez Valdes-Scantling business.
After getting an up-close-and-personal look at the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and current free agent dropping passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes at critical junctures over the past two seasons, the Chargers are bringing Valdes-Scantling in for a visit on Monday, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
Meirov notes that the Chargers are trying to add experience to their crowded and unproven receiving room and have been eyeing Valdes-Scantling to add to their positional group, which currently consists of six rookies and second-year options like 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis.
While bringing in an established veteran receiver to mentor and lead by example for a young Chargers pass-catching corps is logical in theory, Valdes-Scantling is likely not the ideal candidate for that type of role in practice.
Valdes-Scantling dropped eight passes on 123 combined targets in two seasons with Kansas City, meaning he came up empty-handed on 6.5 percent of his opportunities. For context, the Los Angeles Rams finished third in the NFL among all teams in that department, posting the same rate.
Perhaps the most memorable blunder from MVS during his time with the Chiefs is when he dropped what could have been the game-winning 51-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 of this past season.
Moreover, Valdes-Scantling had the worst year of his career in 2023, posting career-lows in targets (42), receptions (21), receiving yards (315), touchdowns (one), and yards per reception (15.0) and is now entering his age-30 campaign, suggesting that his best days of stretching the field and being a deep threat are over.
Do the Chargers really expect a declining receiver with an extensive history of dropping passes to be the voice of reason for a group of young pass-catchers? If so, that will not solve their glaring need for a veteran presence.