NFL Rumors: Two NFC South rivals have entered the Chase Young sweepstakes
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young is planning visits with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints as he prepares to join a third new team in the past three seasons.
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers signed edge defender Leonard Floyd during the legal tampering period on Monday. The 31-year-old veteran will have the opportunity to bookend the Niners defensive line opposite All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa — a role that edge defender Chase Young struggled to take advantage of during the 2023 NFL season.
Floyd's arrival likely means that Young's time in San Francisco has come to an end. Many of the top edge rushers in free agency have already agreed to new contracts, which leaves Young as one of the best remaining pass rushers on the market.
NFL Rumors: Panthers and Saints express interest in DE Chase Young
A handful of teams have expressed interest in the Niners defensive end during free agency, including two NFC South division rivals. Young is planning visits with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Young, who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, entered the league with high expectations. As a rookie, Young recorded 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles. After earning a Pro Bowl nod and 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, injuries began to derail his career.
In 2021 and 2022, Young played in just 12 games due to a torn ACL and a ruptured patellar tendon. Young was traded to the Niners in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract. He struggled to perform consistently during his time in San Francisco, especially against the run. Young faced criticism for a lack of effort and poor discipline in the Niners' NFC Championship Game victory against the Detroit Lions. Young responded with a better Super Bowl performance, but he was clearly still a liability against the run.
Considering New Orleans doesn't have much salary cap space, the Panthers are more likely to sign Young. The Panthers traded star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants on Monday, which would provide ample opportunity for Young to prove his value on a short-term deal.
Young's estimated market value is expected to earn him a one-year, $13.1 million contract.
While concerns about his injuries, effort, and run defense will sour some fans and drive down his price, Young still has incredibly high upside. The four-year veteran is still only 24 years old and has plenty of room for development.
Either way, Young will be playing for a third different team in the past three years.