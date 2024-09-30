This emergency Chiefs-Browns trade would give Patrick Mahomes a Pro Bowl WR to replace Rashee Rice
The Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't really looked like the offense that everybody is used to with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. This offense is typically fast-paced and high scoring with Mahomes keeping up with any team in the league in a shootout.
But this year has just looked different. Travis Kelce, through the first few games, struggled for the most part. Mahomes has struggled more than anybody is used to and Isaiah Pacheco sits on the IR with a broken leg.
The lone bright spot has been wide receiver Rashee Rice, but he looks to be out for the season after a horrific-looking leg injury in Week 4. There is no confirmed report as to what the injury is exactly, but the early speculation is that Rice will miss most, if not all of the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
A Chiefs-Browns trade to free Amari Cooper from the shackles of Cleveland
With Kansas City already down Hollywood Brown for the year, now staring down the idea of missing Rice too, they need to be proactive in the trade market. There should be plenty of available options, with players like Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen coming to mind.
But NFL insider Adam Schefter has a different idea. He mentioned Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper as a potential player that Kansas City could trade for.
There are a few things to look into to make this trade make sense.
First and foremost, Amari Cooper is struggling with the Cleveland Browns, and he would likely benefit from a change of scenery more than anything at this point. In a recent Week 4 game with the Raiders, Cooper had an 80-yard touchdown called back but also had a terrible drop on a wide-open ball across the middle.
He's not playing up to his typical level of play and neither are the Browns. Deshaun Watson and company look bound to miss the playoffs based on how the season started. If they're able to land two picks, whether it be a third and a fifth, a third and a sixth or a fourth and a sixth for Cooper, they should move on from him and begin looking at next year.
A typical team likely wouldn't give up the draft capital above for Cooper, but the Chiefs are in quite a desperate spot right now. They could be down two of their three starting receivers while watching their tight end suffer a bit of a down year. If anybody would be desperate enough to deal for Cooper right now, it would be the Chiefs.