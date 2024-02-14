NFL Rumors: Chiefs-Chris Jones doubt, CeeDee Lamb future, Browns shocking cut
The Chiefs may move on from Chris Jones, CeeDee Lamb's future in Dallas is up in the air, The Browns are doing what with who?!
NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns may shock everyone, cut RB Nick Chubb
This has to be a mistake. There's no way the Cleveland Browns would even think of parting ways with All-Pro running back Nick Chubb. Say it ain't so.
Unfortunately, that may be the case, as noted by Dan Graziano, NFL insider for ESPN ($). Here's what he had to say about the possibility:
"Yes, he's an extension candidate, but he's also a potential cap casualty. Either way, Chubb could be the latest bellwether of the frustrating running back market."
It's not due to character or any off-the-field issues. Chubb is 28, and unfortunately, he is coming off a major season-ending knee injury and scheduled to earn $12 million in non-guaranteed money in the final year of the three-year, $36.6 million contract extension he signed back in 2021.
Let's not forget how Chubb earned his money, helping Cleveland end a long playoff victory drought when he and Kareem Hunt helped the Browns stun the Steelers in a thrilling Wild Card game on the road.
That's a lot of money to pay for a running back in the NFL, even for a good one. Had Chubb not been hurt, however, it's highly unlikely such a decision could even surface in the minds of the front office in Cleveland, especially after coming off a postseason berth where the Browns lost in the Wild Card round to Houston.
It is possible that the former Georgia Bulldog will be looking for a new home, but if he is healed up and ready to play, he may come back, or someone will be willing to add him to help strengthen their running game. Then again, Graziano also mentioned the theoretical possibility of an extension, so maybe it's not all doom and gloom just yet.