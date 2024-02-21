NFL Rumors: Chiefs connected to Donovan Smith upgrade in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs' left tackle position has been a revolving door. General manager Brett Veach will once again hope to find a long-term solution during the 2024 NFL offseason, and one particular name could pique his interest.
By Kinnu Singh
When you have a $500 million quarterback, it's a wise decision to invest in his blindside protection. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has attempted to revamp the team's offensive line ever since the Super Bowl LV debacle that left Mahomes flustered in the pocket. While the interior of the offensive line has been secured, the tackle positions have been a revolving door.
During the 2023 NFL offseason, Veach brought in two new tackles in his latest attempt to find long-term solutions. Left tackle Donovan Smith signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Chiefs as a reclamation project. That project didn't go as planned, and Veach will once again have to address the position during the offseason.
While good offensive linemen rarely hit the open market, there is a different Smith available that might be worth a look.
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith could be a perfect fit for Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN's Matt Bowen sees Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith as a perfect fit for Kansas City.
Tyron Smith will be a Hall of Fame candidate when he hangs up his cleats, but he seems to have plenty left to give. When he's healthy, Smith is still one of the league's best technicians. Per Pro Football Focus, the 38-year-old recorded a 98.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating, while allowing just one sack and 18 pressures during the 2023 regular season. For context, Donovan Smith had given up 41 pressures by Thanksgiving.
Spotrac estimates Tyron Smith's market value to be a one-year deal worth $7.4 million. While the Chiefs are tight on salary cap, addressing the left tackle position is a necessity and the former Cowboy provides an affordable solution.
What's the catch? Tyron Smith's health has deteriorated with age. The two-time All-Pro hasn't played an entire season since 2015, and he missed 33 games over the past four seasons in Dallas. Smith started 13 games in 2023. He missed four games with knee, back and neck injuries.
Still, he played more games than Donovan Smith played for the Chiefs last year.
The difference in penalties is stark as well. During the 2023 NFL season, Donovan Smith drew the sixth-most penalties of all Chiefs players despite missing five games. He finished the season with five penalties for 45 penalty yards in 12 games. The Cowboys' Smith, in comparison, drew just three penalties for 25 penalty yards in 13 games.
Donovan Smith, who previously protected Tom Brady's blindside with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a reputation for costly penalties. He finished his last year in Tampa with 12 penalties for 100 penalty yards in 13 games. On the opposite end of the line, right tackle Jawaan Taylor led the team with 20 penalties for 140 penalty yards in 17 games. Perhaps the presence of a talent like Tyron Smith could help Taylor improve his game.
Relying on Tyron Smith at this stage of his career is a gamble, but there are rarely any better offensive tackle options that come available in free agency.
While the Chiefs can surely improve their edge protection, better pocket presence from quarterback Patrick Mahomes could also help Kansas City's pass protection. Mahomes has struggled with drifting too far back into the pocket and generating unnecessary pressure throughout his career.